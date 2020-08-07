LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were involved in a car chase involving a possible shooting suspect Friday morning.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Aug. 7 near Eastern and Stewart avenues.
Lt. David Schofield previously said the incident happened near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.
Schofield said a maroon Nissan Altima with paper plates out of Arizona fled the scene of the shooting. Police reportedly lost the vehicle in the area of Galleria and Russell Road.
Police said an officer crashed into a wall near El Camino and Arville during the police pursuit. The officer was taken to UMC with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
