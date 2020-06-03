LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the Paradise area.
According to authorities, about 10:25 a.m. a unit responded to a call of an unresponsive person in the 300 block of East Harmon Avenue. During their investigation, police located an unidentified black male adult between the ages of 25 and 35.
A maintenance worker on the property of the Harbor Island apartments found the deceased man in front of one of the apartments and proceeded to call 9-1-1, police said.
Las Vegas police are looking for witnesses. No additional details were provided Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.