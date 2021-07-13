LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said homicide detectives were investigating an incident Monday night in the northwest part of the valley.
According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, officers received a call before 10:30 p.m. Monday to an incident at 5990 Centennial Center Boulevard, near Azure Drive, which is the address of FireRock Steakhouse. No other preliminary details were available.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
