LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in a lake at Lorenzi Park on Monday.
According to police, "LVMPD is conducting a death investigation regarding a deceased male who was found floating in one of the lakes at Lorenzi Park."
police said this is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.