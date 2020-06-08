LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated three homicides on Sunday night.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said two of the homicides happened within an hour of each other late June 7.
The first happened about 6 p.m. at the 2800 block of South Eastern Avenue. The second was around 8:43 p.m. at 3890 Cambridge Street, south of Twain Avenue. The third was at 9:43 p.m. at Meadows and Mission Newport lanes, near U.S. 95 and South Decatur Boulevard.
All events were unrelated.
EASTERN AVENUE
Las Vegas police arrested 46-year-old Alfredo Zuniga-Escobar after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death Sunday night.
Police were called at 5:57 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 2800 block of South Eastern, near Sahara Avenue, after receiving reports that someone was bleeding.
Officers found a woman laying outside with multiple stab wounds. The woman was taken Sunrise Trauma where she later died.
According to police, Zuniga-Escobar grabbed a knife and stabbed his girlfriend following an argument. Escobar's girlfriend ran from the apartment where she collapsed, police said.
Zuniga-Escobar was identified by detectives as the woman's boyfriend and arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon.
The Clark County Coroner's office will identify the woman after notifying family members.
CAMBRIDGE STREET
Las Vegas police said at 8:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter call in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation showed the man was walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex when he was confronted by two others. The argument turned into a fight, police said. At one point, one of the men pulled a firearm and shot the victim.
The suspects fled before police arrived.
MEADOWS LANE
Las Vegas police have not yet released details of this homicide investigation.
Anyone with information on any of the three investigations is urged to reach out to LVMPD or to CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.