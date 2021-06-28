Raiders Stadium Football

Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will also serve as the home for the UNLV football team. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating threats made toward a trio of concerts set for the weekend.

LVMPD Officer Misael Parra confirmed that police are investigating possible threats made toward concerts by Illenium and Excision, both EDM artists. Illenium is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium July 3; Excision is set to perform at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 2 and 3.

Both artists said they were aware of the threats and were working with the authorities. Illenium said it was also working with Allegiant stadium staff. 

Allegiant Stadium representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

