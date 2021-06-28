LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating threats made toward a trio of concerts set for the weekend.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra confirmed that police are investigating possible threats made toward concerts by Illenium and Excision, both EDM artists. Illenium is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium July 3; Excision is set to perform at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 2 and 3.
Both artists said they were aware of the threats and were working with the authorities. Illenium said it was also working with Allegiant stadium staff.
Yes, my team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it. My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue.— ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) June 26, 2021
Our team is also aware of the situation and have sent the info to the relevant authorities/security. Safety is always our first priority and we will make sure this is taken seriously by all involved! Thanks for the heads up!— Excision (@Excision) June 26, 2021
Allegiant Stadium representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
