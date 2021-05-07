LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigated a suspicious item in the central valley Friday morning.
LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said the investigation began around 6:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of W. Sahara Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard.
Hadfield said there were reports of a suspicious item in the area. Hadfield said the ARMOR unit was on scene investigating. Police are still at the scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.