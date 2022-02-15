LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a stabbing death Tuesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation was taking place at the intersection of University Avenue and Escondido Street, near the UNLV campus.
Spencer said police received a call about 7:30 a.m. of a man deceased on the sidewalk. Spencer described the victim as a white male in his early 40s. Police said the victim was a homeless man known to frequent the area.
Spencer said police know the man was alive as of 3 a.m. Feb. 15 but it's unknown when he died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.