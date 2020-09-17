LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A rideshare driver was stabbed and beaten before the suspects stole the driver's car early Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Greg Phenis said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at a truck stop north of Las Vegas.
Phenis said the two suspects called for a rideshare to pick them up in Henderson and take them to Mesquite. The rideshare driver picked them up and they all stopped at Love's Travel Stop in the north Las Vegas Valley.
The suspects beat up the driver before stabbing him, Phenis said. The suspects then stole the driver's car. Phenis said the driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are trying to locate the vehicle, a 2018 Subaru Outback with Nevada license plate VFK088. If you see the vehicle, contact LVMPD.
