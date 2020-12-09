LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning stabbing situation near Bonanza Road and Rancho Drive.
About 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of W. Bonanza Road to a report of a victim stabbed outside a local business in a parking lot.
The victim was taken the hospital where they are said to be stable.
Police are looking for a suspect described as an unidentified tall, white man. No motive was known as of Wednesday afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.