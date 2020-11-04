LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting near UNLV.
According to Lt. David Gordon, officers responded to an apartment complex shooting near Harmon Ave. and University about 4:51 a.m. During the incident, one person was shot.
The female victim was transported to the hospital for two gunshot wounds.
The suspect is still outstanding and the cause of the shooting is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.