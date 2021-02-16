LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a shooting at an east valley apartment complex Tuesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the shooting it near Tropicana Ave. and Nellis Blvd. just after midnight Feb. 16.
According to police, no one was hit, but several apartments were impacted by the gunfire.
The motive and circumstances that lead up to the shooting are unknown, Gordon said.
Police are still investigating Tuesday morning.
