LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue. Police said the shooting happened at a business in the area.
Police were investigating at the Las Vegas Athletic Club gym on Maryland Parkway near Karen Avenue.
One person was injured and is being transported to a hospital, LVMPD said. Police asked the public to avoid the area.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. A statement request to LVAC was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
