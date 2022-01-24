LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting in the east valley Monday afternoon.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 2500 block of North Los Feliz Street, near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Officers located a victim suffering a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to University Medical Center and injuries were unknown, LVMPD said.
The shooting occurred near Sunrise Mountain High School. A call for information to Clark County School District Police was not immediately returned.
The public is asked to avoid the area and LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
