LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a shooting Thursday morning in the east valley.
LVMPD said police received reports of gunshots at Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 3. When officers arrived, they found a person who was shot.
Police said a second subject with gunshot wounds was found nearby at Triest Court and Bonanza near Lamb Boulevard. Police said the person was dropped off in the area.
Both people were taken to University Medical Center. LVMPD said the extent of injuries is unknown Thursday morning. Police continue to investigate.
