LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting in the west valley Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 8200 block of Renfrew Drive, near Westcliff and Cimarron, at about 1:01 p.m., according to a news release.
Upon arrival, police located one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to University Medical Center Trauma in an unknown condition.
The suspect is not currently in custody, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
