LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a shooting in the east valley on Monday night.
About 7:15 p.m. on November 2, police were called by multiple residents at 3850 Mountain Vista Street, near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway. There, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Brian Boxler.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Lt. Boxler said as of 8 p.m., no one was in custody.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
