LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the west valley.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the 8400 block of Shade Shores Circle, near the Desert Shores Community at Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevards.
According to LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer, police received a call about 9:30 a.m. that a male in his early 30s had been shot. Arriving officers attempted CPR on the man, and he was transported to UMC Trauma where he died, Spencer said during a media briefing.
The man was identified as Brandon Coristine, a 32-year-old man. The Clark County Coroner's Office said he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The house where the incident occurred, according to Lt. Spencer, is an Airbnb rental, and a family has been staying in the home for the last several days. Coristine had been staying at the resident, Spencer said.
At some point Thursday morning, Coristine engaged in a transaction on the app OfferUp, Spencer said. During that transaction, three people showed up at the residence to exchange what police believe was a computer.
During the transaction, Coristine was shot and the three suspects left the residence in a Ford Explorer. Two of the three people who were in the vehicle have since been located, Spencer said. Investigators were speaking with the two individuals to determine what their involvement in the incident is.
Spencer reminded residents that Las Vegas police have exchange areas in their command parking lots for those who are engaging in any type of online sales from apps.
