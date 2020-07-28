LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a shooting Tuesday morning at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. July 28 at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations, near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane. Gordon said the shooting was reported on the 28th floor of the hotel.
Police said they found evidence of gunfire inside a room and the hallway of the 28th floor but they have not located any victims hit by gunfire, Gordon said.
Approximately 12 rooms were checked by police to ensure there were no victims, and some of those rooms had guests who were relocated to another location at the hotel.
Five people were detained in connection to the shooting, Gordon said. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
