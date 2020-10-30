LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a possible explosive device at an apartment complex Friday morning.
LVMPD said they were investigating the device at Shelter Island Apartments at 3770 University Center Drive, near Twain Avenue.
Police said armor detectives are investigating. No injuries or major damage were reported, LVMPD said.
