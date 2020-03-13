LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating an officer-involved shooting on Friday night in the east valley.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 4500 block of Lindale Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway, at about 10 p.m. on March 13.
Police were on a person stop on the block. Due to unknown reasons, shots were fired, according to an email from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The involved person's condition is unknown at the hospital but they are in custody.
No officers were injured. Roads may be blocked in the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.
