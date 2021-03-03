LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a teenage boy found his mother and father dead after an argument Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting took place around 7:45 a.m. in the 9200 block of Park Street, near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads. According to Spencer, the teenage son called police after he heard gunshots inside his house.
Spencer said the son found his mother dead with a gunshot wound in the hallway before finding his father also suffering a gunshot wound. Spencer said LVMPD was investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, with the father reportedly shooting the mother before shooting himself.
The only people in the house at the time were the mother and father and the son, Spencer said. Police had crisis intervention teams on scene assisting the family in the investigation.
The identities of the mother and father will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.