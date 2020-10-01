LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide involving a juvenile victim in the east valley.
About 4:35 p.m., authorities arrived at the scene of a deadly shooting in the 7000 block of Canary Ivy Way near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.
One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
