LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide early Monday morning in the east valley.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident happened in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.
Additional details of the incident weren't immediately available. Spencer said he would provide additional information later Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
