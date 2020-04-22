LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning was being investigated as self-defense.
Police said the homicide took place around 2 a.m. in the 9500 block of West Tropicana near Fort Apache.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said two men were spotted walking around a nearby apartment complex near the In N Out Burger at Tropicana and TeePee Lane. The two men approached a man and a woman eating food in the parking lot.
At least 15 rounds of gunfire were exchanged between the man eating dinner and one of the men that approached the couple, Spencer said. The man who approached the couple was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spencer said detectives are still investigating what happened before the shooting.
A man in his car eating dinner called police to report the shooting, police said. Spencer said he believed this man had a concealed weapon that the girlfriend of the deceased man took before leaving.
The other man who was walking around the apartment complex and parking lot was unaccounted for Wednesday morning, police said. Police are hoping to locate him for questioning.
Spencer said a gun store nearby was broken into and police are trying to figure out if the two crimes are related.
No charges have been filed yet, Spencer said. The around around the business is expected to be shut down for a while for investigation.
