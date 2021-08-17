LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the east valley Tuesday night that left a man dead.
According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. on 1200 block of north Sandhill Road, south of Owens Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20's with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Section said a group of Hispanic men approached the victim on the pedestrian bridge that crossed the Las Vegas wash. A fight ensued and the victim ran away, Lt. Spencer said. The group of men fired shots at the victim striking him.
The group of alleged shooters left the scene in two car, but one the cars was stopped by U.S. Marshalls, Lt. Spencer said. Officers detained some of the occupants in the car while investigators determined who was involved.
Police are searching for the other car that left the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
