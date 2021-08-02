LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide late Sunday night.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 8000 block of W. Sahara Ave. near S. Cimarron Rd.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
