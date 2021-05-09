LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a shooting death in the east valley on Sunday night.
The shooting was reported about 5:41 p.m. on May 9 in the 3200 block of Lava Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
Additional details were expected later in the evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
