LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide in the east valley.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 10:48 p.m. Monday near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue, at Viking and Topaz roads. LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives were investigating an incident "involving one person who is deceased."
LVMPD didn't elaborate on what led to the incident or additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
