LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide Monday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.
LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation was taking place at Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.
About 5:15 a.m., a jogger in the area told police he found a man lying on the ground with what he believed was a gunshot wound. He told police he thought the victim was a homeless man, Spencer said in a news briefing. No other details were immediately available.
The roadway will closed for a few hours until the Clark County Coroner's Office has conducted its investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
