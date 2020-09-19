LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide early Saturday morning.
Lt. Raymond Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department alerted media of the investigation about 3 a.m. on September 19.
The investigation was on the 1700 block of Arden Street.
Additional details were not yet available. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Top shelf area of the community!
