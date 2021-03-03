LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is taking place in the 9200 block of Park Street, near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads.
Police said they will provide a media briefing Wednesday morning. Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
