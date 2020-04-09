LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the west valley.
According to police, the investigating is in the 8400 block of Shade Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevards.
Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
A victim has been transported to University Medical Center Trauma, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
