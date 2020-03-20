LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said detectives were on scene of a homicide in the northeast valley on Friday night.
The investigation was near Thunderbolt Avenue and Craig Road, near Nellis Air Force Base, according to LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Details of the homicide were not immediately available.
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.