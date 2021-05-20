LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the northeast valley Thursday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 3400 block of Center Drive, which is near Palm Street and east Charleston Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on May 20, for a reported shooting.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken University Medical Center where he later died.
The man who died was in his early 30's and allegedly with a woman prior to being shot, police said.
Police said a light skinned Hispanic man was seen leaving the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
