LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide late Sunday night.
The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 1 at a hookah lounge in the 8000 block of W. Sahara Ave. near S. Cimarron Rd.
When officers arrived, civilians advised that a stabbing victim had been transported by private vehicle to UMC Trauma. He later succumbed to injuries and died.
The male had been involved in a fight with another man at the lounge and was stabbed during the fight, according to detectives' investigation.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival, police said.
The identity and details of death of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.