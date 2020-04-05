LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said detectives were investigating a homicide in the central valley on Sunday night.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. on April 5, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. Officers are in the area of West Washington Avenue and Spyglass Lane, near Las Vegas Golf Club.
No additional details were immediately released. Check back for updates.
