LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fight led to a homicide investigation at a Laughlin casino overnight.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jesse Roybal confirmed that homicide detectives were investigating a death at Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Nevada early Friday morning.
A man who witnessed the events told FOX5 that an argument led to a fight inside the casino, resulting in the death. Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
