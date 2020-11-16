LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash turned auto-pedestrian crash near Valley View Blvd. and Spring Mountain Rd. Monday morning.
About 8:47 a.m., police were called to the area of Valley View Blvd. and Spring Mountain Rd to an accident with injury. After officers arrived, the driver fled on foot into traffic. About 9:35 a.m., the suspect was hit by a car on Desert Inn.
"As the suspect was running, he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle," police said in a release.
He was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.
Streets were closed on Desert Inn between Valley View and Paradise Road, with traffic diverted at Rancho Drive.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
