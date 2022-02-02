LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at 11:11 a.m. Feb. 2 near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in the Spring Valley area. LVMPD said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
According to police on scene, a man believed to be 64 years old stepped into the road, where he was hit. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.
Police said there are road closures in the area and advised avoiding the intersection.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian pending notification of kin.
