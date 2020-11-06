LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide near Desert Inn Rd. and Maryland Pkwy.
Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident involved two unresponsive juveniles at an apartment complex.
Police said officers attempted to render aid to the juveniles but that the two were pronounced dead on scene.
Authorities will provide an update about 2:30 p.m. with more details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.