LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide in the northwest valley Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened on 4400 Block of Mossy Rock Court, which is near Smoke Ranch and North Decatur.

Details surrounding the incident were not available.

AmericaFirst
AmericaFirst

The details will never be available. But God forbid a police officer need to defend himself. His name, age and years of service would be written for all to see.

