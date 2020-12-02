LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the central valley Wednesday afternoon.
LVMPD said the shooting took place in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. Police said a man sustained a gunshot would and was pronounced deceased on scene.
LVMPD said investigators are working to determine if the shooting was a result on an unintentional discharge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
