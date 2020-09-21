LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.
LVMPD said the shooting took place just before 10 a.m. in the 5800 block of Dean Martin near Russell Road. Police said they found a victim dead on scene.
Police advised avoiding the area given that it is still an active scene. FOX5 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
