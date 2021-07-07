LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Ferndale Street, near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. Gordon said the detectives were investigating the crash as intentional.
The male pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he is considered stable and expected to survive, Gordon said. A female driver was detained nearby and Gordon said she is considered a person of interest.
Additional details of what led to the crash weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.