LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investing a crash involving a police patrol car that sent two to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 3:01 p.m. near East Harmon Avenue and South Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One police officer has been transported to UMC Trauma "as a precaution" and the driver has been transported to Sunrise Trauma with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Harmon Avenue is closed in both directions west of Pecos and police investigate. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash still is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.