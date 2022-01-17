LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide in the central valley Monday afternoon.
LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said a shooting took place at 915 Morgan Avenue, near Washington Avenue and H Street, on Jan. 17.
On scene, police said they were called about 2 p.m. regarding a person shot. Authorities arrived and found a 29-year-old man shot to death.
Police said preliminarily, they were looking for a Black man with dreadlocks as their suspect, but no additional information was immediately available.
Police asked for the public's help, and said anyone who saw or knows something should call police or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
