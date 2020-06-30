LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found near the UNLV campus.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the body was found at Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, between Paradise Road and University Center Drive.
Westbound Flamingo was closed at Palos Verdes for investigation.
Additional details weren't immediately available. Spencer said police would provide a media update around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
