LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are investigating a body found at a local park Thursday morning.
LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is taking place at Silverado Ranch Park near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gilespie Street.
Spencer said a body was found in the south part of the park near the walking path around 5:45 a.m. March 26.
"There's no question its suspicious. That's why homicide is out here investigating," Spencer said. "As far as the body is on the path, and in the open so again, we have a lot of questions still more than I have answers for you now."
Investigators will canvass the area for surveillance to find out what happened. Spencer urged anyone with information or anything who was in the park to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.