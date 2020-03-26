metro police car generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are investigating a body found at a local park Thursday morning.

LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation is taking place at Silverado Ranch Park near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gilespie Street. 

Spencer said a body was found in the south part of the park near the walking path around 5:45 a.m. March 26.

"There's no question its suspicious. That's why homicide is out here investigating," Spencer said. "As far as the body is on the path, and in the open so again, we have a lot of questions still more than I have answers for you now."

Investigators will canvass the area for surveillance to find out what happened. Spencer urged anyone with information or anything who was in the park to call police.

