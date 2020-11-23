LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation in the northeast valley near Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards.
According to police, about 10:52 a.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance involving two individuals armed with knives near the 4200 block of Tattersall Place.
This is being considered an open field barricade and special tactic teams have been requested," police said in a release.
Lamb is closed between Alexander and Las Vegas Blvd. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
